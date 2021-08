Former Esteghlal defender joined the Turkish team on a two-year contract for an announced fee.

The left-footed player was one of the top performers of Esteghlal in the last season of the Iranian league and also in the AFC Champions League.

Altay Spor Kulübü has won promotion to the Süper Lig 2021-22 and is led by veteran coach Mustafa Denizli.

MAH/ 5280065