Aug 10, 2021

There are opportunities, challenges for Iran-UK bilateral tie

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – The Newly-appointed UK Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Simon Shercliff said that there are opportunities and challenges for bilateral relations between Iran and United Kingdom.

The new British ambassador to Tehran released a video of his first working day in Iran, emphasizing the cooperation in Tehran and London relations.

By releasing a view of himself, he said, “Hi, I am Simon Shercliff, the new British Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is the first day of my mission in Tehran.”

Turning to the opportunities and challenges in bilateral relations between Iran and UK, the envoy stated, “With this long and complicated history that we have both ups and downs, we want to work with Iranian officials with these opportunities and challenges for the benefit of both countries.”

