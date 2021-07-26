US role in delaying Iraqi parliamentary elections

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Iraq on 10 October 2021. The elections decide the 328 members of the Council of Representatives who will, in turn, elect the Iraqi President and Prime Minister.

The elections were scheduled for June 2021 but were delayed as the Independent High Electoral Commission asked for more time to organize "free and fair elections", which the cabinet of Iraq approved on 19 January 2021.

In this regard, a meeting to discuss the recent developments in Iraq and the country's upcoming parliamentary elections was held on Monday morning at Mehr News Agency with the presence of domestic and foreign journalists.

Senior analyst of West Asia Mehdi Shakibaei and representative of one of the Iraqi Parliament's factions Ali al-Azirjavi addressed the meeting.

Senior analyst of west Asia Mehdi Shakibaei

Americans now see al-Kadhim's government as a desirable government. Because they are trying to improve their situation in this country Commenting on the latest developments in Iraq, Mehdi Shakibaei said, "Mustafa al-Kadhimi replaced Adil Abdul-Mahdi a year ago due to living problems and inefficiencies in the country's economy. Al-Kadhimi's special mission is to hold elections to determine Iraq's new political arrangement in parliament, followed by the appointment of a new prime minister. Since he became the Prime Minister of Iraq until today, we have witnessed a number of developments in Iraq, most of which focused on the fight against corruption as well as livelihood problems in Iraq."

"It should be noted that the formation of the interim government of al-Kadhimi was overshadowed by the terrorist act committed by the Americans; the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. In addition to the livelihood issue, the Iraqi people also had a serious demand for the withdrawal of the occupying forces," he added.

He went on to say that the Americans, faced with the parliamentary law to leave Iraq, tried to stay in Iraq by managing public opinion as well as the Iraqi political scene.

"What is happening in the country now in the run-up to the elections is more about the Americans trying to stay in Iraq. The preferred Iraqi government for the Americans is one that can be in line with its policies in Iraq," Shakibaei noted.

Referring to the visit of al-Kadhimi to Washington, he said, "Americans now see al-Kadhim's government as a desirable one. Because they are trying to improve their situation in this country. al-Kadhimi is also scheduled to talk with Biden on all of these issues during his visit. Both are very hopeful about the outcome of this trip. Although he did not want to stay in power at the beginning of his term as prime minister, it seems that he is trying to present himself as an important candidate. For this candidacy, he needs the support of the United States, so part of his mission in his trip to the United States is to gain the support of this country."

Representative of the Iraqi Parliament's factions Ali al-Azirjavi

There is no doubt that the developments in Iraq are not only an internal issue but also affect the developments in the region and the world Ali al-Azirjavi, for his part, pointed to the recent developments in Iraq and the country's parliamentary elections, saying, "There is no doubt that the developments in Iraq are not only an internal issue but also affect the developments in the region and the world. Naturally, what is happening in Iraq also affects the region and vice versa. In recent years, the intervention of Western countries to dominate the economy, politics and security of this country has been obvious. Even the Westerners used terrorists to create crises in this country. Obviously, these governments plan to influence the Iraqi elections."

"Iraq is a new democratic system with a parliamentary structure. It is obviously fundamentally different from other monarchical structures. Each of these roles in the Iraqi political structure will influence the future election process. Therefore, it is natural that all the countries in the region are waiting for the results of the Iraqi elections," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the influence of the US in the country, saying, "US influence in Iraq occurred in 2003. It is natural that the structures and institutions formed by the American-backed groups in Iraq are based on the American approach, and this is an example of American influence in this country. They also tried to expand their influence in Iraq by creating ISIL and political, security and economic influence. In general, some of the events we are witnessing in Iraq today are the result of American influence and political behavior in the country, which has occupied Iraq since 2003."

Reported by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan