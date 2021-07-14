Ayatollah Jannati remains top council chair for another term

Intra-body election to elect the presiding board of the Iranian Guardian Council, which is also known as the Constitutional Council, was held on Wednesday and Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the secretary or the chairman for another six-year term.

Ayatollah Jannati has been a member of the Guardian Council since 1980 and has been its chair since 1988.

Meanwhile, the members of the council elected Hadi Tahan Nazif as the spokesman to replace Abbass Ali Kadkhodaei, who had served in the post since 2016.

Moreover, Siamak Rahpeik was elected as the Under-secretary of the council after today's election.

The Guardian Council is a body empowered to vet legislation and oversee elections by the Iranian constitution.

