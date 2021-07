Russia's National Defense Control Center said in a statement on Wednesday that Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets had intercepted the US Boeing P-8 Poseidon, a multi-role patrol aircraft, over the Black Sea.

Moscow warns Washington that it has no right to violate Russian airspace, the statement also added.

In recent months, some movements around Russia's borders have escalated tensions between Moscow and the Western countries.

RHM/FNA14000416000544