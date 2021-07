"Despite Tel Aviv defeat agnst latest Palestinian resistance, opening of child-killer Israeli embassies in UAE & #Bahrain reveals lack of proper understanding since their leaders confine their fates to the Zionism.Israel will have no place in the region. The Zionists enslave Jews", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs wrote on his Twitter account.

