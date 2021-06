The Iranian short film “All the Time” by Iranian filmmaker Shadi Karamroudi has managed to enter the competition section of Fribourg International Film Festival in Switzerland.

The 35th edition of this festival is scheduled to be held from 16 to 25 July 2021.

Hearing that her teenage sister is planning to commit suicide, Toranj is in limbo not knowing how to react, reads the synopsis of this 15-minute film.

