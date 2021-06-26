Ischia Global Film Fest hosts 'Blocked', 'Kulbarf' from Iran

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Milad Mansouri, the short film “Blocked”, and feature film 'Kulbarf' have managed to enter Ischia Global Film Festival in Italy.

This Italian cinematic event is underway from July 18 to 25.

Ischia Global Film Festival takes place on the Isle of Ischia, a few miles off Naples and Capri, Italy since 2003. It’s the most popular summer film event in the world.

"Kulberf" is the first feature film by Milad Mansouri, who was previously nominated for 6 awards at the Bulgarian Film Festival in his first international appearance.

The cast includes Hossein Soleimani, Hossein Mehri, Deniz Motevaseli, Mahtab Servati, Chia Babamiri, Ali Ferasati, Artin Amjadi, Payam Ahmadinia and Ali Ansarian.

Iran’s late actor Ali Ansarian was named Best Feature Film Actor and Mehdi Rezaei won the Best Feature Film Cinematography in Bulgaria’s V.i.Z. Film Fest for the film ‘Kulbarf'.

