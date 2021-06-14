  1. Politics
Leader to address nation on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will address the Iranian nation in a live televised speech on Wednesday.

On the eve of the 13 Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) and City Council Elections, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech through a live televised speech on Wednesday. 

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech will be broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday from the Iranian national TV, his official website, and his official pages on social media.

The 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) will be held in the nationwide on Friday June 18.

