Jun 7, 2021, 2:35 PM

Leader condoles demise of Hojatoleslam Mohtashamipour

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the demise of prominent Iranian cleric Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour.

In a message on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour to his honorable family.

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to Mohtashamipour's revolutionary services and important responsibilities during the Islamic Republic era and prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour passed away in Tehran on Monday morning at the age of 75 after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

