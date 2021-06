The draw ceremony for this stage of competitions was held on Saturday with the participation of representatives from the eight teams that have advanced to this round.

Here are the matches that will be held in the quarterfinal of Hazfi Cup in the 2020-2021 seson.

Esteghlal – Persepolis

Sepahan – Foolad

Gol Gohar Sirjan – Aluminium Arak

Kheibar Khorram Abad – Malavan Bandar Anzali

The date of the matches has not been determined yet.

MAH/ 5233810