English poster of "Landless" feature film unveiled

This film has been produced by the movie company "MAD Movie", Public Relations Management of the movie "Landless" reported.

The English poster of the film was designed by Alireza Ghaderi-Aqdam.

The movie will be put on display by Eli Image Company led by Elahe Nobakht.

Berlinale is considered as one of the most prestigious film markets in Europe and the world.

A handful of prominent actors from Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurdish region have performed in the movie in four languages of Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic and Persian.

MA/PR