  1. Culture
Feb 13, 2021, 11:00 PM

English poster of "Landless" feature film unveiled

English poster of "Landless" feature film unveiled

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – English poster of the movie "Landless", the third feature film directed by Touraj Aslani, which is a joint production of Iraq and Syria, was unveiled to attend the 71st Berlin International Film Festival.

This film has been produced by the movie company "MAD Movie", Public Relations Management of the movie "Landless" reported.

The English poster of the film was designed by Alireza Ghaderi-Aqdam.

The movie will be put on display by Eli Image Company led by Elahe Nobakht. 

Berlinale is considered as one of the most prestigious film markets in Europe and the world.

A handful of prominent actors from Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Kurdish region have performed in the movie in four languages of Kurdish, Turkish, Arabic and Persian.

MA/PR

News Code 169881

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News