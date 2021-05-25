Iran's Royan Institute to inaugurate branch in Algeria

"We have been negotiating with Algeria for almost a year to set up another branch of the institute in that country," he said.

As he explained, in addition to training the workforce, an embryo infertility treatment center will be set up in Algeria, accordingly.

Royan Institute is a renowned center committed to multidisciplinary, campus-wide, integration and collaboration of academic and medical personnel for understanding male/ female infertility, embryo development, stem cell biology, and biotechnology.

It provides comprehensive services for infertility treatment, regenerative medicine/cell therapy, the production of recombinant proteins, and the development of biological products.

Royan Institute was established in 1991 in Iran University of Medical Sciences of ACECR as an outpatient surgery center to provide medical services to infertile couples as well as research and training in reproductive sciences.

In 2002, the research fields in Royan Institute extended into stem cell studies as well. Afterward, the research findings were adjusted to application in regenerative medicine and cell therapy approaches. After succeeding three decades, Royan Institute focuses on increasing the success rate of infertility treatment alongside embryo health, and the level of public health through cell therapy clinical services.

Royan Institute now wishes in its 2025 vision to become the excellence in research, technology, education, and treatment at the international level, likewise the scientific reference of stem cell science, biotechnology, reproductive biomedicine, and regenerative medicine and to be efficient in the health of the society.

HJ/5218712