Iranian women's football team to play Belarus

The match has been scheduled for June 8, the Tehran Times reported.

The warm-up game will be held as part of the preparation for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification in September.

Iran coach Maryam Irandoost has invited 30 players for the one-week training camp which started on Tuesday in Tehran.

“In my opinion, a friendly match is better than 10 training sessions,” Irandoost told the Iran football federation’s website. “The friendly match will help us to identify our strengths and weaknesses, what we need.”

Iran is 70th in FIFA ranking while Belarus sit on 54th place.

“We have a difficult task ahead due to a shortage of time. We are going to shorten the gap between the Asian top teams such as Australia, South Korea and Japan. The friendlies can play a significant role in our preparation,” she stated.

