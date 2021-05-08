UK club corrects mistake made to Iranian footballer's profile

In a surprising move, Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club had removed the Iran flag and the nationality from the profile of the Iranian winger on their website.

Now, both nationality and Iran's flag have reappeared on Jahanbakhsh's profile.

The Premier League's controversial move sparked a lot of criticism on the part of Jahanbakhsh's Iranian fans.

The Iranian international soccer player who also plays for the national Iranian football team moved from Dutch Alkmaar FC to Brighton in summer 2018 and has so far played 57 games for the Premier League club.

