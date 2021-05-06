Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 6

Arman-e Melli:

Contradictory reports from Vienna: Sanctions not lifted yet

UAE seeks improving ties with Iran: expert

Ebtekar:

Vaccine is the only path to end the century’s pandemic: official

New meaning of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations

Sanctions have been broken: Rouhani

Ettela’at:

Rouhani: Sanctions will soon be lifted

Hezbollah chief: Resistance Axis standing beside Palestine with all might

Iran:

General Ghaani: Our school has no dead-end

Jomhuri Eslami:

President vows lifting of sanctions, controlling coronavirus

Had US insisted on preserving crippling sanctions, talks would have been halted: FM spox

Leader to address people on Quds Day at 14:30

Kayhan:

Guardian: People of 53 countries consider US biggest threat to democracy

Velayati: Politics will have no success in absence of power

