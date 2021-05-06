Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 6

Arman-e Melli:
Contradictory reports from Vienna: Sanctions not lifted yet
UAE seeks improving ties with Iran: expert
Ebtekar:
Vaccine is the only path to end the century’s pandemic: official
New meaning of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations
Sanctions have been broken: Rouhani
Ettela’at:
Rouhani: Sanctions will soon be lifted
Hezbollah chief: Resistance Axis standing beside Palestine with all might
Iran:
General Ghaani: Our school has no dead-end
Jomhuri Eslami:
President vows lifting of sanctions, controlling coronavirus
Had US insisted on preserving crippling sanctions, talks would have been halted: FM spox
Leader to address people on Quds Day at 14:30
Kayhan:
Guardian: People of 53 countries consider US biggest threat to democracy
Velayati: Politics will have no success in absence of power
MAH
Your Comment