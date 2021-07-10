  1. Politics
Jul 10, 2021, 9:21 AM

Envoy:

Development not to be realized under US unilateral sanctions

Development not to be realized under US unilateral sanctions

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Development has been turned into a decorative and hollow slogan due to US unilateral moves, such as imposing illegal sanctions on developing countries, and the inaction of the international community, an Iranian diplomat said.

Ali Hajilari, the First Counselor of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN, made the remarks on Friday while speaking at the session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Iranian envoy called for immediate and effective action by the international community to lift illegal sanctions imposed on developing countries.

He stressed the slogan of development will not be realized under increasing pressure and the unilateral moves of a small number of countries.

Such unilateral moves have undermined the foundations of international cooperation, he asserted.

Iranian envoy called for an immediate and united confrontation against unilateral coercive action of the countries that impose such illegitimate actions on other nations.

RHM/IRN84398395

News Code 175888
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175888/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News