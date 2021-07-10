Development not to be realized under US unilateral sanctions

Ali Hajilari, the First Counselor of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN, made the remarks on Friday while speaking at the session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Iranian envoy called for immediate and effective action by the international community to lift illegal sanctions imposed on developing countries.

He stressed the slogan of development will not be realized under increasing pressure and the unilateral moves of a small number of countries.

Such unilateral moves have undermined the foundations of international cooperation, he asserted.

Iranian envoy called for an immediate and united confrontation against unilateral coercive action of the countries that impose such illegitimate actions on other nations.

