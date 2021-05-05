  1. Politics
May 5, 2021, 2:00 PM

Bin Zayed to discuss Iran in unannounced trip to S. Arabia

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is to pay an unexpected visit to Riyadh today to discuss important issues in the region, including Iran and the P4+1, with Bin Salman.

During the meeting, the two sides will reportedly discuss developments and issues in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, in particular the situation in Yemen, Syria, and the Iran nuclear talks.

Bin Zayed and Bin Salman will also discuss the relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the strategic cooperation and joint cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

This is while the crown prince of Abu Dhabi received Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister at Qasr Al-Watan on Saturday.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed bilateral relations between the countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

