Ex-US Pres. Trump launched new ‘communications’ platform

Since Trump supporters attacked the US Congress in January, he no longer had access to major social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and passed on his views to the public through a press release.

The launch of Trump's social network comes just days before Facebook decided to ban him for life.

Trump adviser Jason Miller has previously speculated about launching such a network, claiming it would be a "big network."

Of course, he says that the website that was recently unveiled is not exactly what was expected and “we have to wait for the next news.”

In an earlier post on Trump's website, he reportedly reiterated allegations of electoral fraud in 2020 - the same allegations that led to his boycott by cyberspace.

Trump has a lot of influence over Republican supporters and is expected to influence 2024 election process as well.

