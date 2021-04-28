Former AEOI head to run in upcoming presidential race

Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani was the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and vice-president under the previous President Ahmadinejad between 2011 and 2013.

He survived a car bombing in 2010 but was seriously injured.

Abbassi is a senior lawmaker in the Iranian parliament and currently serves as the chairman of the Parliament's Energy Commission. He represents the people of Kazerun constituency in the southwestern province of Fars.

During a press conference on Wednesday to officially announce his decision to run for president in the upcoming presidential elections, he said he will try to tackle the economic problems and eradicate poverty by creating job opportunities.

