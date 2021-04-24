  1. Politics
Rouhani:

Purchase of COVID-19 vaccine government's top priority

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the government's top priorities.

"Sanctions are a major crime in the history of Iran," said President Rouani on Saturday at the session of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus.

"Sanctions both create barriers and impose costs on us," he added, saying, "Sanctions affect all aspects of people's lives."

"$1.5 billion is needed to import the vaccine. Purchasing the vaccine is a priority for us and we will provide the money for the purchase of the vaccine," he added.

"The government is committed to providing the foreign vaccine until the domestic vaccine is produced," Rouhani said.

