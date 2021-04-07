Iran’s 20% enriched uranium stock hits 55kg

Referring to a law ratified by the Iranian Parliament to create a balance in the JCPOA, Behrouz Kamalvandi said that “An important part of this law was annual production of 120kg of 20% enriched uranium and measures for implementing that was adopted instantly,” he said on Wednesday. “55kg of 20% enriched uranium has been produced so far and with this speed, we can reach the determined aim in less than eight months.”

The capacity for enriching uranium to 20% level has increased compared to pre-JCPOA era, he added. “Currently we have 16,000 SWUs capacity for enrichment and the figure was 12,000 SWUs before the nuclear was inked.”

This item is being updated...

