77 Taliban member killed in Afghanistan

The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced that 77 Taliban members were killed and several others were wounded in clashes and airstrikes in Kandahar, Baghlan, Laghman, Faryab, and Badakhshan provinces.

Army forces targeted a Taliban rally in Arghandab, Kandahar province, killing 18 members of the group and destroying a car bomb, the ministry announced in a statement on Saturday.

Also, 13 homemade mines of this group were neutralized.

A separate statement from the Afghan Army's Special Operations Forces said that last night the force carried out an operation in the town of Nasi in Badakhshan province, where the Taliban suffered heavy casualties.

According to the statement, the bodies of 18 Taliban members remained on the battlefield and large parts of the province had been cleared of the Taliban.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, 26 Taliban members were killed in Faryab, six in Laghman and nine in Baghlan, and a number of others were wounded.

