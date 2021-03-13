2nd Tehran Dialogue Forum due on Tuesday

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the announcement on Saturday and said the forum will be held online by the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event will be attended by senior Iranian and foreign political figures, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to Khatibzadeh, the objectives of this forum are to discuss and exchange views by senior political officials and heads of research institutes and think tanks on the situations surrounding different issues, including the Persian Gulf, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The participants will address the political nature of these developments on regional trends, creating a more accurate understanding of existing processes and also consensus on finding ways of cooperation between countries in the region to create peace and stability, as well as security and welfare of regional people.

