Nothing can stop Cuba-Venezuela ties: official

Cuba and Venezuela are deepening cooperation ties during the 21st Joint Intergovernmental Commission held on Tuesday in this capital, attended by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Prensa Latina reported.

At the meeting, the parties discuss an agenda aimed at continuing to develop economic, commercial and financial ties between the two countries, on the basis of solidarity and complementarity.

There will be no difficulties that we cannot overcome together, and nothing and nobody will be able to stop what we have built, said Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas at the opening of the meeting.

According to the Cuban News Agency, Venezuelan Vice President highlighted the commitment to advance in the Comprehensive Agreement of Bilateral Cooperation, which reached 20 years last October.

I think that being here with the Commission ready is the best sign that nothing will prevent us from continuing to make progress with our collaboration plans, she said.

She highlighted the impact of the social missions supported by Cuba in raising the Venezuelans' standard of living, and passed on her country's gratitude.

MAH/PL