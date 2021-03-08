  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2021, 8:26 AM

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 8

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, March 8.

Aftab:

Unfreezing of $3 billion of Iran’s assets in S Korea, Iraq, Oman

Ebtekar:

Defense Minister: Leader’s order to be executed in case of any mistake by Israel

Rouhani urges European countries to end inaction towards JCPOA

Ettela’at:

Activation of JCPOA relies on removal of all sanctions: Rouhani

If the Zionist regime commits a mistake, we will raze Haifa, Tel Aviv to the ground: Hatami

Iran:

Defense Minister issues warning to Zionist regime

Kayhan:

Ayatollah Sistani rejected Israeli normalization in meeting with Pope

Extensive attack against smugglers of Syrian oil in areas controlled by Turkey

Defense Minister: The plan of razing Tel Aviv, Haifa is ready

