Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 8

Aftab:
Unfreezing of $3 billion of Iran’s assets in S Korea, Iraq, Oman
Ebtekar:
Defense Minister: Leader’s order to be executed in case of any mistake by Israel
Rouhani urges European countries to end inaction towards JCPOA
Ettela’at:
Activation of JCPOA relies on removal of all sanctions: Rouhani
If the Zionist regime commits a mistake, we will raze Haifa, Tel Aviv to the ground: Hatami
Iran:
Defense Minister issues warning to Zionist regime
Kayhan:
Ayatollah Sistani rejected Israeli normalization in meeting with Pope
Extensive attack against smugglers of Syrian oil in areas controlled by Turkey
Defense Minister: The plan of razing Tel Aviv, Haifa is ready
