Europe must use INSTEX to revive foreign trade with Iran

These days some issues are being heard over JCPOA, lifting of sanctions, and the normalization of economic relations which is showing that the interests of the United States and Europe are incompatible, said Michael Schumann the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), after his meeting with Mahmoud Farazandeh, the Ambassador of Iran to Berlin.

The escalation of political divisions cannot be to the benefit of the German economy and the hundreds of companies that are still active in various fields in Iran, he said, adding that the presence of more than 10,000 Iranian students in German universities shows the capacity that lies in scientific and technological relations with Iran in the Persian Gulf region.

Referring to the establishment of INSTEX by European countries, he called on Germany, France, and other EU member states to use the facilities of this mechanism so as to revive foreign trade activities with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saying that BWA will continue to support constructive cooperation with the Iranian economy, he said, “We must welcome Iran’s interest in cooperating with Germany and other European countries in the field of joint struggle against the covid-19 pandemic and the revival of economic activities in the post-pandemic era.”

RHM/IRN84253872