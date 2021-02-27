IAEA BG must adopt a 'responsible behavior' on JCPOA revival

“Interesting views. Indeed, we are running against time. Yes, we have to count out next week. The window of opportunity to restore full implementation of JCPOA soon becomes very narrow”, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in post on his Twitter account.

"That’s why the session of IAEA BoG requires a very responsible behavior by all 35 Governors", he stressed, referring to the March session of the IAEA BG in which Iran once again will be at the center of attention.

Earlier, news sources reported that the United States was seeking the support of other countries to criticize Iran at the meeting of the IAEA BG.

A US media outlet reported that the US government had asked other countries to support a resolution criticizing Iran for stepping up its nuclear activities.

US diplomats on Thursday released a document listing Washington's complaints about Iran's nuclear activities urging Iran to cooperate fully with IAEA inspectors.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation which was followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violation of the international accord, Iran started reducing its JCPOA commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on Monday midnight February 2nd.

Before ceasing the Additional protocol, Iran had begun enriching uranium to 20% purity in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the parliament dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden administration to lift the US sanctions.

