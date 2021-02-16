  1. Politics
Feb 16, 2021, 11:57 AM

Iran Parl. approves next fiscal’s budget bill outlines

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian lawmakers have approved the general outlines of the amended version of the budget bill proposed for the upcoming fiscal year (starts March 19).

During the Parliament’s open session on Tuesday, the legislators cast 211 votes for and 28 votes against the bill, while 6 abstained from voting.

The amendment to the new fiscal year was handed to the Parliament on Monday.

Earlier in February, the Parliament rejected the general outlines of the budget bill and the legislators said the government needed to reform the bill and submit it to Parliament again.

In the fiscal 2021-22 budget, the operating budget (including revenues derived mainly from taxation and exports at the disposal of the government) was projected to stand at 8,413 trillion rials ($32.35 billion at the market exchange rate of 260,000 rials per dollar).

Moreover, revenues earmarked for ministries and governmental institutions worth 884 trillion rials (around $3.8 billion) take the total sum of the general budget to 9,298 trillion rials (around $36 billion).

The budget of state companies, banks and for-profit organizations was put at 15,619 trillion rials (around $66 billion).

All in all, the ceiling set for the government’s total budget was set at 24,357 trillion rials (around $105 billion).

The details of the amended version are not available yet.

