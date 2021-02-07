Govt. to submit budget bill amendment to Parliament soon

Addressing the 202nd session of the government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters on Sunday, Rouhani said that the referral of the budget bill for the next Iranian year (starts March 21) by the Parliament to the government was against the customary rules and regulations, however, noting that his administration will hand in the amended version of the bill “as soon as possible”.

He noted that “the government has always been trying to interact constructively with other branches of power,” therefore, his administration will cooperate closely with the government to accelerate the realization of the achievements of the nation’s maximum resistance against the US cruel sanctions.

Earlier this month, the Parliament rejected the general outlines of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget bill.

The Iranian legislators said the government needs to reform the bill and submit it to Parliament again.

In the fiscal 2021-22 budget, the operating budget (including revenues derived mainly from taxation and exports at the disposal of the government) has been projected to stand at 8,413 trillion rials ($32.35 billion at the market exchange rate of 260,000 rials per dollar).

Moreover, revenues earmarked for ministries and governmental institutions worth 884 trillion rials (around $3.8 billion) take the total sum of the general budget to 9,298 trillion rials (around $36 billion).

The budget of state companies, banks and for-profit organizations has been put at 15,619 trillion rials (around $66 billion).

All in all, the ceiling set for the government’s total budget is at 24,357 trillion rials (around $105 billion).

