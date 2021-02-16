  1. Iran
Russian naval units welcomed by IRGC, Army in Iran waters

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Two submarines of IRGC and Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomed Russian naval units participating in the joint Iranian-Russian ‘Marine Security Belt’ drills in southeastern waters of Iran.

The welcoming ceremony of the Russian naval units consisting of the Stoiky destroyer, a KoLa logistics ship, which have entered Iran’s territorial waters so as to participate in the "Iranian-Russian Marine Security Belt drills", was carried out by two submarines of the IRGC as well as the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The senior commanders of the Russian fleet were transferred to the port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar so as to attend a briefing and coordination meeting.

