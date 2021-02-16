Russian naval units welcomed by IRGC, Army in Iran waters

The welcoming ceremony of the Russian naval units consisting of the Stoiky destroyer, a KoLa logistics ship, which have entered Iran’s territorial waters so as to participate in the "Iranian-Russian Marine Security Belt drills", was carried out by two submarines of the IRGC as well as the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The senior commanders of the Russian fleet were transferred to the port of Shahid Beheshti in Chabahar so as to attend a briefing and coordination meeting.

