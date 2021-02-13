Russia officially invites Iraq to Astana Process meeting

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, published in Alrafidain News, the invitation was extended in a Saturday meeting of Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maksimov with Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar al-Khairullah in Baghdad.

The two sides have highlighted the convergence of Iraq and Russia’s stances regarding the solutions for the Syrian crisis, the need for arriving at a political solution, establishing trust between Syrian sides, and preventing foreign interference in the country.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey agreed to hold the 15th Astana Process meeting in Russia’s Sochi on Feb 16 and 17.

