Grossi claims Iran must address nuclear concerns with Trump

“There was an agreement that existed before President Trump decided that was not the path he wanted to follow,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in Davos on Tuesday.

“Now we need to come to terms with how we deal with this, excluding, of course, a war.”

Grossi also reiterated concern about Iran’s growing stockpile of highly-enriched uranium (HEU), which Tehran adopted as a reciprocal measure since the US exited the 2015 nuclear deal.

He emphasized the importance of US involvement in resolving the issue. “We are engaging with Russia, with China, with the European countries, but it’s clear for everybody that the US is indispensable,” he said.

“What we need is to find an understanding. This is going to be our mission in the next few weeks,” Grossi said.

MNA/