Global arrogance seeking all types of aggression: Hajizadeh

Stating that the enemy is seeking aggression, but not just military aggression, he said, "Today, our issue with the United States is not a strategic and solvable issue."

"If we want to focus on the enmity of global arrogance against Iran, we see that the United States has had a plan for Iran for many years, today our problem with the United States is not a strategic and solvable problem."

The commander noted that "there is unity, integration, and interaction between the Army and the IRGC and these two defense arms of the country find identity by one another."

"When we considered the United States as an enemy and did not trust it, we made significant progress," he said, "The enemy took every step to avert our improvement."

Hajizadeh expressed content that under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran is now self-reliant in manufacturing its military equipment.

