US Air Force training jet crashes in Alabama, kills two

The T-38 was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi and went down in a wooded area near the Montgomery Regional Airport, New York Times reported.

According to the report, an Air Force training plane flying from Columbus, Miss., to Tallahassee, Fla., crashed in a wooded area near the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Friday evening, killing the two people aboard.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the plane to crash. It was a T-38 trainer aircraft assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing, which is based at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

The plane went down at about 5:30 pm, local time.

Marshall J. Taggart Jr., the executive director of the Montgomery airport, said the plane had crashed in a wooded area near Old Lamar Road and US Highway 80, about 100 yards from the airport.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to a statement issued by the US Air Force.

MA/PR