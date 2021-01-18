Western rulers afraid of Islam’s power: Al Najim

"The majority of the Western administrations introduce terrorists as the representatives of Islam because they fear the strength and spread of Islam in the West and also the Islamic lands to become sovereign and strong and this would disrupt and destroy their control and theft of the resources of the Islamic lands as they do in the Persian Gulf lands and other places they occupy either by their armies or their puppet regimes,” head of Canadian Defenders for Human Rights, Firas Al Najim, told Mehr News Agency in an exclusive interview.

The remarks come in the wake of the sixth anniversary of a letter issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the youth in Europe and North America.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed important points regarding the true image of Islam. The letter warned about the approaches and political behavior of the West and the United States while also informing the Western nations of their responsibility to attain a direct understanding of Islam.

The letter can also be considered as a roadmap and a historical document as it had warned of developments that the world is witnessing right now such as the post-election era in the United States.

Although a great share of the public opinion had accepted such warnings and could understand that the West’s prescription for nations has failed, recent global developments such as the COVID-19 pandemic and riots in US demonstrated this failure sooner than expected.

One of the basic questions that the Leader asks in the letter is why the public conscience in the West wakes up with years of delay and why there has been a massive increase of attacks against Islam in Europe during the past years.

It is a mistake for European citizens to allow the introduction of terrorists as representatives of Islam. Defamatory figures should not be allowed to create a gap between European public opinion and the main reality of Islam. The gap leads to the creation of an emotional barrier and the possibility of impartial judgment is further denied.

The West needs to become acquainted with true Islam without prejudice and intermediaries, and on the other hand, it must not be confined to imaginary borders. The monopoly of the Western media is the most important reason that the West and its citizens are not directly acquainted with Islam.

Following is the full text of the interview with Firas Al Najim:

Why has the old policy of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims been intensified in recent years?

The old policy of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims has been intensified because the majority of the Western administrations and especially the American admin have an evil agenda towards pure Islam and its influence and effect that could strengthen the world and weaken their evil plans of dividing and conquering the Muslim populated lands. Imam Khomeini’s successful and sacred revolution was a big attack on their control of the Middle Eastern region.

Does the public opinion of the West have a real knowledge of Islam? and from what source do they get this knowledge?

The Islam that has reached the public opinion of the West is mainly deviant due to the Wahhabi deviant fabricated sect that is the state-sponsored religion of the Western established and backed Saudi regime. One of the main ways they get this knowledge is through their popular media known as the mainstream media that spreads an aggressive image of Islam and this media has a big effect on the majority of the Western nations as the majority blindly trust that media.

Why does the West introduce terrorists like ISIL as the representative of the Islamic world?

The majority of the Western administrations introduce terrorists as the representatives of Islam because they fear the strength and spread of Islam in the West and also the Islamic lands to become sovereign and strong and this would disrupt and destroy their control and theft of the resources of the Islamic lands as they do in the Persian Gulf lands and other places they occupy either by their armies or their puppet regimes.

Why does the power structure in today's world tend to marginalize Islamic thought?

They fear the revolutionary Islam that rejects evil and corruption as it will create strong intellectual thinkers and fight the deviant narratives being promoted to back people away and fear Islam. With the great letter to the youth in the West, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the West to look beyond the borders and boxes that the West teaches about Islam.

And to do their own study and at least stand for the common goals of human values and principles. Ayatollah Khamenei cares about the people being misled and wants unity based on religious and humanitarian principles to stop any sedition and hate in the world. We hope that the Muslims work harder to spread this letter all over the social media platforms so all the people in the west can truly understand the message of love and caring being sent by one of the most important and influential scholars of the Islamic faith and world today.

