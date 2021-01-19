Fingers on trigger to defend Iran: IRGC cmdr.

Referring to IRGC's war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15), Major General Hossein Salami said, "Such drills are an important part of the deterrence policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"These exercises are held so that the enemies do not make mistakes in their calculations or estimation about Iran's defence power and fully understand the will of the Iranian people to defend their independence, territorial integrity and authority," he added.

"This exercise was a source of comfort, tranquillity, security and self-confidence for the people of Iran, and it had a serious and real message for the enemies of the Islamic Republic that we have no compliments with anyone on the issue of defending our identity, independence and dignity," IRGC chief said, adding, "We are always ready for any threat and our hands are always on the trigger on behalf of the Iranian nation."

