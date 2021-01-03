Autobiography Book of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani unveiled

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Unveiling ceremony of autobiography book of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani entitled “I Was Not Scared of Anything” was held at IRIB Intl. Conferences Center on Sun. in presence of families of martyrs and government officials.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei penned a note on the newly-published autobiography book of the martyred Iranian commander Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani. The Leader’s note, released on Sunday, describes the book titled “I Was Not Scared of Anything” as a heartwarming document that could help always remember the bravery and selfless efforts of the Iranian anti-terror commander.