Berlin not to surrender Washington in defending Nord Stream 2

German Foreign Minister Haiku Moss has said that Berlin will not surrender in the dispute with Washington over the Nord Stream 2 project and that the country intends to defend the project against the next US president.

The senior German diplomat said the German government would not change its position on Nord Stream 2.

While Germany seeks a fresh start with Washington in the Biden administration, Moss said that there may be conflicts with the United States in the future, but the important thing is that the two sides align themselves on key strategic and geopolitical issues.

According to reports, US policy on the project is unlikely to change with Biden coming to power, as he has opposed the project.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called US sanctions over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, jointly developed by Russian and European companies, a blatant cowboy-like” attack.

The remarks come as senior Trump administration officials said that Washington was urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help build the pipeline and was preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in the coming weeks.

The Nord Stream 2 resumed laying pipes in the German zone of the Baltic Sea this month and is expected to start work in Danish waters from Jan 15.



