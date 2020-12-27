  1. Economy
Dec 27, 2020, 11:07 AM

Bitcoin hits $27,000 setting yet another all-time record high

Bitcoin hits $27,000 setting yet another all-time record high

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – The cryptocurrency is on a rising tide this December, as it easily surpassed its previous record, set in 2017, gaining over $7,000, and showing stable growth amid the weakening of the US dollar.

Bitcoin set a new all-time record as it surpassed the $27,000 mark, according to trading data. On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at $27,215, as of 06:01 GMT on Sunday.

According to CoinMarketCap, an aggregator that compiles data from more than 20 brokers, Bitcoin was trading at $27,232 as of 09:05 GMT, a 9.85 percent increase over the preceding 24 hours, Sputnik reported.

Bitcoin was launched in 2009, as the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralized blockchain-based network, which allows secure peer-to-peer transactions. Its value is based on a "mining" process, and the currency is not subject to any central bank policies or regulations.

At the moment, Bitcoin accounts for approximately 65.6 percent of the world's cryptocurrency market.

MA/PR

News Code 167688

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News