The quake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Anadolu tweeted: "Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Turkey's eastern Elazig province, says Disaster and Emergency Management Authority."

"No incident reported yet as result of earthquake, teams continue to inspect area, says Turkish interior minister," it added.

HJ/FNA13991007000250