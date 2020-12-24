  1. Politics
FM Zarif offers congratulations on Christmas

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended congratulations on the advent of Christmas to all Christians around the world.

"The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season."

