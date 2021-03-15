Opening Kosovo embassy in Al-Quds contradicts with intl. laws

Hazem Qassem reacted to the opening of Kosovo Embassy in Al-Quds on Monday and condemned it strongly, Alnashrah reported.

According to the report, Hamas spokesman reiterated that recent action of Kosovo leaders in opening their embassy in the occupied lands and territories is against international laws and resolutions.

This move taken by Kosovo is in fact a step to encourage the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, he said, adding that such actions will not change the identity of Al-Quds, so that Al-Quds will retain its original identity.

Kosovo's Foreign Ministry inaugurated its embassy in Al-Quds in a formal ceremony on Sunday, making Kosovo the first Muslim-majority area to recognize Al-Quds as the capital of Zionist regime, Qassem criticized.

It should be noted that Serbia has so far refused to recognize the independence of Kosovo, its former province, while many major Western powers have recognized Kosovo's independence but Belgrade's opposition - a key ally of Russia and China - to Kosovo's independence has prevented it from taking a membership at the United Nations.

