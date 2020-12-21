Traces of EU support for terrorists in West Asia clear

Abbas Golroo, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament, has reacted to the recent anti-Iran resolution of the European Parliament that has accused Iran of violating human rights due to punishing criminals.

In an interventionist move, the European Parliament has issued ridiculous statements calling on European governments to sanction Iranian officials, Abbas Golroo said adding, “Europeans do not have the right to interfere in the affairs of our country. Iran's judiciary is independent and deals with criminals in accordance with laws and regulations."

They do not have the legitimacy to defend human rights because the history of Europe, in terms of supporting terrorists, is clear and obvious, he said and added that these false claimants of human rights, obviously, supported MEK terrorist groups who killed 17000 innocent people in Iran.

Europe put such allegations on the Islamic Republic of Iran, however, the traces of their crimes in the West Asian countries is clear, he said, mentioning to Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIL terrorist groups who are being supported by European countries.



