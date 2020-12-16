Near 800 tons of drugs seized in Iran in 10 months: diplomat

Kazem Gharibabadi, in a letter to the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlighted the Islamic Republic’s leading role in the global fight against drug trafficking, saying that the Iranian police busted over 778,000 kilograms of narcotics across the country in the first ten months of 2020.

According to him, opium with 621,338kg had the lion’s share of the confiscated drugs. Next comes hashish with 76,625kg, followed by morphine (17,500kg), heroin (22,815kg), crystal meth (14,458) and other drugs with a total weight of 25,336kg.

The diplomat noted that nine Iranian forces have been killed during 1,914 armed clashes with traffickers in 2020.

Furthermore, 1,886 drug trafficking bands were dismantled during the concerned period.

Earlier in December, Gharibabadi criticized the decision of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs to remove cannabis and marijuana from the list of very dangerous drugs, saying that these are still very dangerous to human health.

