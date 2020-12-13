Iranian photographer shines at Armenian Intl. Photo Festival

“In this photo, the flags of Iran, China, and Armenia which have been affected by the Coronavirus can be witnessed. Iran is my own country, Armenia is the host country and China was chosen because it was the place where the disease was first witnessed”, said Mahboubeh Faraj Elahi, the Iranian photographer who has entered the Armenian International Photo Festival

“This photo is one of the photos in my collection under the title "One World, One Determination", which has been selected from the works of photographers from 16 countries to participate in the exhibition”, she said.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019 Farajollahi won the Bronze Medal at the 1st Armenian International Photo Festival (AIPF) in Yerevan, Armenia.

