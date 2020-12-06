Iran ready to increase oil output, says Rouhani

Speaking on Sunday in the one hundred and eighty-fifth meeting of the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board, he said "Due to sanctions before the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), oil production and sales faced restrictions, but with the implementation of the deal and the lifting of sanctions, we were able to increase oil sales to more than two million barrels in a short time, and despite valuable operational tools and experience, there is still readiness today to rapidly increase further oil production.”

"The US economic war created several obstacles to the country's oil and petrochemical exports, but Trump's wish to reduce Iran's exports to zero never came true,” Iranian President’s official press service quoted him as saying.

The President said, "The budget presented by the government has been formulated with a realistic view of the conditions ahead next year and taking into account the economic situation of the country and in accordance with the needs of society and the people."

"From this point of view, both economic executives and the general public can receive a clear economic horizon for next year from its messages, and officials related to various economic fields can also express these messages clearly to the public.”

"One of the most important messages of next year's budget is supporting the low-income groups by considering targeted payments, compensating for inflation in the wages of employees and workers, providing basic goods based on people's needs, providing raw materials for production and factories and, most importantly, accelerate the development of the country's infrastructure, and other things will be explained to the people in the coming days.”

The President continued, "Given the increasing pressures and costs and the elimination of the problems caused by coronavirus, the government has heeded the Supreme Leader's instructions in helping low-income groups as one of the important strategies in the current situation.”

Rouhani referred to the obstacles that coronavirus and sanctions have created and disrupted a significant part of businesses, stating, "In such an unprecedented situation, the government has taken all possible measures to increase the social and economic resilience of the disadvantaged.”

MAH/President.ir