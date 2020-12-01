Persian language courses boosting Athens, Tehran relations

A video conference held between Mehdi Nikkhah Qomi, the Iranian cultural attaché’ in Greece, and Angeliki Ziaka, the Head of the Islamic Studies Department at the School of Theology of the Aristotle University in Greece.

"I and a number of professors of this university have been cooperating with the cultural attaché office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Athens for almost 10 years and we hope this cooperation will expand in the future" Angeliki Ziaka said in this meeting.

She attached great importance to teaching the Persian language in the Theology School of Aristotle University and called it a key factor for improving the cooperation between Tehran and Athens.

She went on to say, “In the light of the deep cultural and historical relationship between Iran and Greece, the Persian language has been welcomed by the Greek people.”

Ziaka also supported any cooperation with Iranian universities and scientific centers so as to improve the scientific level of the Greek students.

