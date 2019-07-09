Greek university calls for boosting academic coop. with Iran

Iran’s cultural attaché to Greece Ali Mohammad Helmi met with a host of professors and officials of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s School of Theology on Monday.

The school’s chairman, Skaltsis Panagiotis, pointed to the great progress of Iran in different scientific fields and called for boosting bilateral ties in academic and artistic grounds.

He went on to say that their department is ready to prepare a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance bilateral ties through establishing Persian language training courses, holding international and bilateral conferences on religion and providing fund for Iranian academics.

The Iranian envoy, for his part, welcomed the proposals and said that Iran’s embassy in Greece is ready to provide the ground for increasing the bilateral academic cooperation between the two countries.

The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki is the sixth oldest and among the most highly ranked tertiary education institutions in Greece. Located about 55 km east of Thessaloniki, it is the largest university in Greece and in the Balkans and its campus covers 230,000 square meters in the center of Thessaloniki, with additional educational and administrative facilities elsewhere.

