2019-20 IPL's best goal scorer suffered an injury in a training session of Esteghlal on Sunday.

After receiving the MRI image of his foot, Esteghlal medical team has said Diabate needs three weeks before returning to the pitch.

Accordingly, Esteghlal cannot use the key players at least in four coming matches against Paykan, Sanat Naft, Shahr Khodro, and Zob Ahan in the weeks to come.

